Here's when haunted houses open across metro Detroit for 2026

(WXYZ) — It's never too early for scares! Now that fall is nearly here and we're about a month and a half from Halloween, many will be looking for a haunted house to explore.

There are so many throughout metro Detroit, from the cities all the way to the outskirts of the region, and many including other activities like haunted hayrides.

Below you'll find opening dates for haunted houses across metro Detroit.

Erebus Haunted Attraction – 18 S. Perry St. in Pontiac

Often named one of the best haunted houses in America, Erebus in Pontiac opens on Friday, Sept. 18. It will be open weekends through September, then open again Thursday, Oct. 1. It will be open every day after through Nov. 7 except for Oct. 5-6, 12, 19 and Nov. 2-5.

Glenlore Trails CarnEvil2 - 3860 Newton Rd. in Commerce Township

Glenlore Trails' fall forest walk returns with a carnival of lights, games and family-friendly fun. "CarnEvil 2" is a continuation of the past "CarnEvil" with a one-mile forest transformation with immersive lighting, sounds and storytelling.

It officially opens Sept. 18 and will be open Thursday through Sundays through Nov. 1.

Azra Chamber of Horrors – 31401 John R in Madison Heights

Azra does not have an opening date on their website, but they are hiring actors.

Blake's Big Apple Haunted Attraction – 71485 North Ave. in Armada

Blake's has many attractions including a three-story haunted barn, a haunted hayride, Spookyland and zombie paintball. They are open and will be open every Friday-Sunday through Nov. 1.

Hush Haunted Attraction – 37550 Cherry Hill Rd. in Westland

With four attractions and even some bars spread throughout, the Hush Haunted Attraction is great for adults to have some fun and get some scares in. They are open Sept. 25-26, Oct. 2-4, 8-11, 14-18, 21-25, 27-31 and Nov. 1, 6, 7.

Eloise Asylum – 30712 Michigan Ave. in Westland

The former asylum has transformed into two walk-through, state-of-the-art, fully-immersive attractions with more than 30,000 square feet of horror. It officially opens Sept. 25 and will be open weekends through Nov. 1.

Scarefest Scream Park – 34111 28 Mile Rd. in Lenox

Scarefest Scream Park has been around since 2006 and has a haunted hayride, a terror corn maze, a forest of darkness and a haunted house. There are also nightly bonfires, bands, DJs, movies, a beer tent and more.

They open Friday, Oct. 2 and will be open weekends through Nov. 1.

Slaughterhouse Adventure – 5781 W. Grand River Ave. in Fowlerville

The Slaughterhouse Adventure is a haunted house and haunted corn maze. They will be open every weekend in October.

Rotten Manor – 13245 Dixie Highway in Holly

Rotten Manor includes the manor, the rotten forest/asylum and the rotten theatre, each offering a variety of scares.

They opened Sept. 11 and are open Sept. 18, 19, 25, 26, Oct. 1-4, 8-11, 15-18, 22-25 and 29-31.