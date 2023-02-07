Here's when the Michigan Panthers will play USFL games at Ford Field in 2023

The Michigan Panthers unveiled their 2023 USFL schedule on Tuesday with several games to be played at Ford Field.

The Panthers will open the season on the road during weeks one and two and will start at home at Ford Field on April 30.

Below is their entire schedule with the games at home bolded.

April 16: at Houston Gamblers – 12 p.m.

April 23: at Philadelphia Stars – 7 p.m.

April 30: New Jersey Generals – 4 p.m. at Ford Field

May 6: Memphis Showboats – 7:30 p.m. at Ford Field

May 13: Pittsburgh Maulers – 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field

May 20: Birmingham Stallons – 4 p.m. at Ford Field

May 28: at New Jersey Generals – 5:30 p.m.

June 4: at New Orleans Breakers – 4 p.m.

June 10: at Pittsburgh Maulers – 12 p.m.

June 18: Philadelphia Stars – 7 p.m. at Ford Field