Here's when the Michigan Panthers will play USFL games at Ford Field in 2023

Detroit will be one of the host cities for the 2023 United States Football League (USFL) season, the league announced on Thursday. Both the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will play their home games during the 2023 regular season, which will take place in the spring. The first game is on April 30
Posted at 8:18 AM, Feb 07, 2023
The Michigan Panthers unveiled their 2023 USFL schedule on Tuesday with several games to be played at Ford Field.

The Panthers will open the season on the road during weeks one and two and will start at home at Ford Field on April 30.

Below is their entire schedule with the games at home bolded.

April 16: at Houston Gamblers – 12 p.m.
April 23: at Philadelphia Stars – 7 p.m.
April 30: New Jersey Generals – 4 p.m. at Ford Field
May 6: Memphis Showboats – 7:30 p.m. at Ford Field
May 13: Pittsburgh Maulers – 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field
May 20: Birmingham Stallons – 4 p.m. at Ford Field
May 28: at New Jersey Generals – 5:30 p.m.
June 4: at New Orleans Breakers – 4 p.m.
June 10: at Pittsburgh Maulers – 12 p.m.
June 18: Philadelphia Stars – 7 p.m. at Ford Field

