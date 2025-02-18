Here's where metro Detroit contestant Parisa stands on 'The Bachelor'

(WXYZ) — As we told you last month, metro Detroit had a contestant featured on this season of "The Bachelor," which airs on Channel 7!

Parisa, 29, is a pediatric behavior analyst and is one of the 25 women on the show. She's from Birmingham.

According to ABC, "Parisa is empathetic, resilient and ready to settle down. She has always dreamed of starting her own family and longs for an emotionally intimate connection with someone with whom she can be a power couple. She loves to cook, travel and enjoy charcuterie nights … and not to be cheesy, but Parisa is truly one of a kind. She is hoping to meet a man who is loyal, honest and funny, and is excited for her the power of love to guide her on this journey."

Parisa made it through the first three episodes, and as episode four began on Monday night, there were only 10 women remaining for Grant to choose from.

When it came time for the rose ceremony at the end of the episode, Grant handed out the roses and with only one rose left, there were three women remaining – including Parisa.

Spoiler alert below

Parisa was unfortunately not given a rose and was eliminated from "The Bachelor."

"I just really did not see that coming at all. I mean every experience I had with him was good. It was so fun. That's why I'm so confused. Did I talk about rocks too much? It just sucks," she said in the interview.