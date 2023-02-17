Here's where some of the biggest potholes are in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — It’s that time of year again—pothole season. So 7 Action New's morning traffic anchor reached out to Macomb, Wayne, and Oakland County road commissioners to see what roads they have been patching the most so far. When she went to check out these spots, drivers confirmed the bumpy ride.

“I’ll pull off to the right side to try to clear all the creators," driver Paul Schmidt said.

Paul not only drives on Kelly between 14 Mile and metro parkway for work, he also drives on nearby 15 Mile between Kelly and Beaconsfield.

“15 Mile is pretty bad going east to west right around here too," he said.

While out on the story, Ali Hoxie saw crews patching up Kelly. According to the Macomb County Department of Roads, Kelly will undergo reconstruction starting this year between 14 Mile and 15 Mile. 15 Mile will see resurfacing this year between Groesbeck and Kelly.

In Oakland County, road workers are keeping an eye on Grand River Avenue between Napier and Wixom Road in Wixom.

“This is probably the worst area right now, seriously," driver Jalen Smith said.

The Road Commission for Oakland County tells 7 Action News that that portion of Grand River will also see resurfacing this year. So will Orchard Lake Road from Commerce to Middlebelt.

In Wayne County, crews can be seen patching holes on 6 Mile between Telegraph and Haggerty. On Haggerty between Ecorse and Van Born and on an 8-mile stretch of Van Born road between Wayne to Pehlham.

For drivers, the potholes seem to be unavoidable.

“These potholes man, again, outrageous if you ask me," driver Jalen Smith said. "Everywhere I turn, where I go, I’m hitting a pothole. I just want them to do something about it that’s all.”

Other areas known to have bad potholes include:

Macomb County:



Kelly between 14 Mile and Metro Parkway

15 Mile between Beaconsfield and Kelly

Metro Parkway between Ryan and Mound

Oakland County:



Grand River Avenue between Napier and Wixom Road

Orchard Lake Road from Commerce to Middlebelt

Wayne County:

