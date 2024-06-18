Watch Now
Here's where you can celebrate Juneteenth in Metro Detroit this week

Monday marks 3rd year Juneteenth celebrated as national holiday
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 18, 2024

(WXYZ) — More than a few Juneteenth events are planned around Metro Detroit this week, our country's second independence day, to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States.

Here is a list of events happening this week in Metro Detroit, along with links for more information, in alphabetical order by city.

Detroit

June 18: Juneteenth Freedom Fest, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at Easter Market Shed 5.

June 19:Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Freedom Day Celebraition at Capitol Park, complete with face-painting, photos, giveaways, a D.J., African Drumming, dance lessons and poetry; 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Juneteenth Festival at Wayne State's Keast Commons; 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Juneteenth at the Detroit Historical Society; 1 p.m.-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Juneteenth on the Cutwith live music, vendors and food trucks; 2 p.m.-7 p.m. on the Dequindre Cut.

3rd Annual Juneteenth Unity Classic Softball Game, with elected officials and local celebrities; Detroit PAL Corner Ball Park, doors open at 12 p.m., game starts at 2 p.m.

Ferndale

June 18:Raising of the Juneteenth Flag Ceremony, 5:30 p.m. at Ferndale City Hall

Farmington Hills

June 19:Juneteenth Perfomance featuring Mollywop James, free concert; The Hawk at 6 p.m.

Harper Woods

June 19: Juneteenth Celebration at Wayne County Community College, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Oak Park

June 19: Juneteenth Celebration at Oak Park City Hall, 4 p.m.

Oakland County

June 19: Free Entry Day at all Oakland County Parks

Royal Oak

June 19: Juneteenth Celebration at Centennial Commons Park; 3 p.m.

Southfield

June 18: Southfield Historical Society Profiles in Freedom, 6 p.m. at Mary Thompson Farm

June 22: Pearls of Service Foundation Juneteenth Breakfast; 11 a.m. at Tapestry Banquet Hall

Juneteenth Open Mic Event; 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Southfield Public Library

West Bloomfield Township

June 19: Juneteenth Jamboree, Civic Center Campus; 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Westland

June 22: Juneteenth Heritage Day at Nankin Mills Park, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Ypsilanti

June 21-23:Juneteenth Celebration in Downtown Ypsilanti

