Here's where you can get your Paczki fix in Metro Detroit on Fat Tuesday

METRO DETROIT — Fat Tuesday is here, which means that several Metro Detroiters are getting up early to pick up a dozen Paczki, a Polish pastry synonymous with this time of year.

If you're craving a stuffed, decadent sweet treat, here's where you can get Paczki this morning before Lent starts.



New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck

American Polish Cultural Center in Troy

The Looney Bakery in Livonia

Tringali's Bakery in Warren

Donut Villa in Detroit

We got the chance to speak to several customers outside of New Palace Bakery for Paczki.