Here's where you can get your Paczki fix in Metro Detroit on Fat Tuesday

METRO DETROIT — Fat Tuesday is here, which means that several Metro Detroiters are getting up early to pick up a dozen Paczki, a Polish pastry synonymous with this time of year.
If you're craving a stuffed, decadent sweet treat, here's where you can get Paczki this morning before Lent starts.
- New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck
- American Polish Cultural Center in Troy
- The Looney Bakery in Livonia
- Tringali's Bakery in Warren
- Donut Villa in Detroit
We got the chance to speak to several customers outside of New Palace Bakery for Paczki.