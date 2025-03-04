Watch Now
Here's where you can get your Paczki fix in Metro Detroit on Fat Tuesday

METRO DETROIT — Fat Tuesday is here, which means that several Metro Detroiters are getting up early to pick up a dozen Paczki, a Polish pastry synonymous with this time of year.

If you're craving a stuffed, decadent sweet treat, here's where you can get Paczki this morning before Lent starts.

  • New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck
  • American Polish Cultural Center in Troy
  • The Looney Bakery in Livonia
  • Tringali's Bakery in Warren
  • Donut Villa in Detroit

We got the chance to speak to several customers outside of New Palace Bakery for Paczki.

