Here's which stores are offering teacher discounts for 2024 back-to-school season

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — We have hit the dog days of Summer, which means Back-to-school shopping season is already here. Many teachers nationwide reach into their own pockets to purchase school supplies throughout the year. According to the National Education Association, teachers on average spend $500-$750 of their own money every year on supplies their students need.

Here is a list of some retailers that are helping teachers cut the cost this school year, in alphabetical order:

To view a list of teacher discounts via the State of Michigan, click here.

Adobe Creative Cloud: Both teachers and students can save 60 percent on Adobe Pro, which includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and InDesign, paying $19.99/month for the first year, and $34.99/month after that. More information can be found here.

Apple: The Apple Store for Education offers discounted items for K-12 teachers, including select Macbooks and iPad; for more information click here.

AT&T: Teachers and their families get 25 percent off wireless plans,starting at $27/month when you get four lines.

Babbel: Teachers get six months of Babbel lessons for $36, a 60 percent discount.

Barnes & Noble: Teachers can receive up to 25 percent off books, toys and gameswhen they join Barnes & Noble Educators.

Canva: Teachers and students can make lesson plans, posters and infographics for free at this link.

Costco: New members can receive a $20 or $40 Costco Shop Card, exclusive to teachers.

Dollar Tree: Teachers receive a 10 percent discount when showing a valid school ID.

Google: Teachers can get discounts on Google Workspace for Education, plus discounts on chromebooks.

Michaels: Teachers can save 15 percent on every purchase.

Microsoft: Teachers can get Office 365 Education and Microsoft Teams for education for free, along with 10 percent off Windows devices.

Office Depot: Teachers get 10 percent off in-store purchases.

Staples: Teachers get $20 percent off in-store purchases with an app coupon and teacher ID.

Target: Teachers receive 20 percent off storewide once verified with Target Circle from now until Saturday, August 24.

Verizon: Instructors can save up to $25/month on Unlimited wireless plans.

If you know of any deals at local stores, message us on Facebook or Twitter and we will add them to this list