Here's why you're seeing more road construction than usual this year

(WXYZ) — We're only into April, but it feels like construction is everywhere. It's slowing drivers down on freeways, creating congestion on side streets and more as drivers look to avoid the orange barrels.

There's no end in sight to the construction, and the Michigan Department of Transportation said the short-term pain will see a long-term gain in metro Detroit.

Drivers, however, have noticed what seems like more construction.

"I think it's been a pain in the butt," Greg Haas, from Royal Oak, said.

"I'm noticing it more for sure," Lisa McCrystal, from Hazel Park, added.

Even those trying to avoid the orange barrels are noticing a difference.

“It’s the extra traffic on the side streets from the closures and whatnot," Linda Diedrich, from Hazel Park, said.

Steve Minton, an engineer with MDOT, said the one-time bond funding from the governor's office is why so much work is happening this year. Think, if you snooze you lose when it comes to this money.

“This money will not be there in the future and if we do this work now we will not have the opportunity to rebuild these freeways, we will have to do lesser fixes which will mean we will have to be out there more times, impacting traffic over and over again," Minton said.

“Aside from funding, could we have waited to rebuild some of these roads or were they in dire need?” I asked.

"They were definitely in dire need," he said.

Minton said a lot of the projects are rebuilds, which hopefully means less construction in the future.

“About what year do you think we will see fewer orange barrels during construction season?” I asked.

“Probably the next two to three you’ll see that construction really drop off," he said.

In the meantime, drivers are working to keep a positive attitude.

Minton did say MDOT works with local municipalities to try and plan construction so drivers are not overwhelmed, but they too are trying to use up a budget.