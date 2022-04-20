Hero homecoming: Remains of WWII soldier returning to Farmington Hills family

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The body of a World War II soldier is coming home.

The daughter of U.S. Pvt. Alfred R. Ricke received a call she never thought she would get in this lifetime.

“I wanted to come out and meet you," Maryalyce Lupher said to the man who is bringing her family some closure.

After many years, Lupher was starting to lose hope.

"At one point, I said, 'I’m 83. Is this going to happen before I die?," Lupher said.

Her father, who went to France during World War II in 1944, never came home. Ricke's body was never located.

Lupher shared with 7 Action News the telegram her mother received. It sits in a binder where she keeps pictures of her father and all his military records.

The letter attached with the telegram said her father, 29-year-old Riche, who is originally from Titusville, Pennsylvania, is missing in action.

Almost 78 years later, the day this family prayed for is finally here. Ricke's remains are coming home to his family in Farmington Hills.

"Still a little stunned. Still a lot stunned," Lupher said.

Lupher received a phone call back in September from a genealogy research company working with the U.S. Department of Defense to identify the remains of service members from past wars.

They asked Lupher and other male family members to send in DNA samples.

"I was very frustrated at that point. You get to wait this long, you’ve heard nothing and all at once, they are giving you something to hope for, but you’re afraid it’s still not going to be true," Luther said.

But it was true. The DNA was a match. They identified her father.

The Department of Defense is still working with the family on the arrival date of Ricke’s remains, but they still wanted to give the family something to hold on while they wait.

First Sgt. Kris Babel, a casualty assistance officer in U.S. Army, presented the family with Ricke's medals.

From a Bronze Star medal to the Purple Heart, Lupher started getting emotional holding her father's medals.

Babel vowed to bring her father's remains soon. He says Ricke will be buried with full military honors.

For other families of soldiers who went missing in combat, this daughter who waited for almost 80 years has a message.

"Keep on praying. They will bring them home. God's time isn’t always our time, but it will happen," Lupher said.

The family plans to lay his remains to rest at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

