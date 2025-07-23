'He’s larger than life': Detroit radio host Meltdown shares memories of Ozzy Osbourne

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary voice of Black Sabbath and one of the founding fathers of heavy metal has died at the age of 76.

His family says he died peacefully Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones.

Osbourne had battled Parkinson’s since 2020.

Local radio host Meltdown from 101 WRIF told us "Crazy Train" made him a fan of rock music when he was just a kid. 7 News Detroit anchor Carolyn Clifford spoke with Meltdown about his fondest memories of Osbourne.

“The first time I interviewed him was at Joe Louis Arena in 2001,” Meltdown said. “Look, if you’ve seen the show “The Osbourne’s,” Ozzy is exactly like that. He was candid, he was funny, he was witty and he’s a legend. He’s larger than life and he transcends from rock ‘n’ roll.”

From shocking stages to redefining rock, Osbourne was loud, unapologetic and unforgettable. Hits like "Crazy Train" and "Iron Man" made him an icon.

Osbourne leaves behind a legacy that changed music forever.

