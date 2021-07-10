Watch
News

Actions

High bacteria levels close 17 beaches across Michigan

items.[0].videoTitle
High bacteria levels, some of which are being attributed to storm runoff, have closed 17 beaches across the State of Michigan.
Posted at 10:58 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 23:20:35-04

(WXYZ) — High bacteria levels, some of which are being attributed to storm runoff, have closed 17 beaches across the State of Michigan.

They closed beaches, according to the state, include:

  • Park Lake - Bath Township Park Lake Beach in Clinton County
  • Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park in Oakland County
  • Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park in Gladwin County
  • Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - South Linwood Beach Township Park in Bay County
  • Kiwassee Lake - Stratford Woods Park Beach in Midland County
  • Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth in Oakland County
  • Cass Lake - Willow Beach St (Keego Harbor) in Oakland County
  • Walnut Lake - Bloomfield Square Beach Association in Oakland County
  • Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County
  • Grand Traverse Bay-East - Traverse City State Park in Grand Traverse County
  • Grand Traverse Bay-West - Sunset Park in Grand Traverse County
  • Grand Traverse Bay-West - Senior Center in Grand Traverse County
  • Wolverine Lake - Spring Lake Heights Annex I in Oakland County
  • Sherwood Lake - Ledgewood in Oakland County
  • Walker Lake - Emerald Lake Homeowners Association - Sandshore in Oakland County
  • Maceday Lake - Mountain View C.C. Subdivision in Oakland County
  • Elizabeth Lake - ECHPOA in Oakland County

You can check the list of closings for up-to-date information on the Department of Environmental Quality website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!