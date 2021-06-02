Highland Park detective charged with distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin

(WXYZ) — A detective with the Highland Park Police Department has been charged with distributing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin.

The charges were announced against Tiffany Lipkovitch, 45, of Detroit, on Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Saima S. Mohsin.

Lipkovitch has been with the Highland Park Police Department since 2011.

"The arrests this morning by state and federal agents are an example of the law enforcement community's joint effort in prosecuting police officers that abuse their authority and abandon their oath to serve and protect our communities," said Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters, Detroit Division of the FBI. "Today shows the commitment of law enforcement to root out police corruption and abuse of authority within its ranks. The officer's betrayal of her sworn duty should not diminish the exemplary work conducted every day by the men and women in law enforcement. This case is an example of the importance the criminal justice system places on prosecuting its own who have abused their positions of trust in dereliction of duty."

A co-conspirator, Amber Bellamy, 38, of Detroit, was also charged. Lipkovitch and Bellamy both face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million.