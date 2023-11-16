Highland Park Jane Doe identified 27 years after being found in alley

A Highland Park teen who was found dead in an alley 27 years ago has finally been identified.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced Thursday that Jane Doe was identified as Mindy Clevidence.

In May 1996, unidentified remains of a young woman were found in an alley in Highland Park. The identification was made with the help of the center's partnership with Innovative Forensic Investigations, Intermountain Forensics, the Highland Park Police Department and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

“I want Mindy’s family to know that our thoughts and prayers go out to them. We recognize this is a very difficult time and although it brings some closure it also brings forth painful memories and unanswered questions,” said Highland Park Police Chief James McMahon. “Our department is grateful to our partners, NCMEC, Intermountain Forensics, Innovative Forensic Investigations, The Michigan State Police and The Wayne County Prosecutors Office. The work that all these groups put into this is nothing short of amazing. Without the above-listed partners this would not have been possible.

"We’re grateful to our dedicated partners, who invest their time and invaluable resources to help get answers in these difficult cases," said Carol Schweitzer, who manages NCMEC’s forensic services unit. "No matter how long it takes, we know that the answers can be found."

In October 2015, Highland Park police exhumed the remains of Jane Doe so forensic tests could be applied and the case brought up to current investigative standards.

In May of this year, NCMEC worked with law enforcement to get the case submitted to Intermountain Forensics, who were able to develop a reliable DNA file.

Then, they got a tip through forensic genetic genealogy that led to Mindy's identification this summer.

“It is an immense honor to be part of this exceptional team that has come together to provide answers to this mystery,” said Danny Hellwig with Intermountain Forensics. “We are honored and humbled to assist in reclaiming this young woman’s name for her, her family, and her loved ones. We stand with our partners, committed to making a difference one case at a time.”

Mindy's death is classified as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

“It’s been more than 27 years since her murder, but I believe someone has information that could lead to the arrest of her killer. We ask if you have any information regarding Mindys case please contact The Highland Park Police Department," McMahon said.

The family through NCMEC released this statement. "We are grateful for all the efforts made by the Highland Police Department and NCMEC in helping us get one step closer in finding out what happened to Mindy and ultimately finding justice for her. We ask for our privacy as we navigate through this difficult time. We ask that anyone who has information regarding Mindy’s death to please contact authorities."

Mindy was found between Cortland and Richton Streets in Highland Park. She was wearing a white T-shirt with yellow and black smile faces on it, a white skirt, white socks, white gym shoes and a teddy bear watch. If you know anything about Mindy Clevidence’s murder or her whereabouts leading up to her murder in 1996, please call the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office (Michigan) at 313-318-8516 or NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).