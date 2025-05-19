Former Highland Park teacher accused of sexual assault of young student

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former teacher at a school in Highland Park has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Vincent Weaver, 29, was arrested at an off-site school event on May 16, the city said. Highland Park police officers worked with school security to identify Weaver, who was allegedly dressed in disguise so he wouldn't be recognized by staff members.

According to police, Weaver allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a student during a time when the student was between the ages of 10 and 12.

Highland Park police

He was a teacher at George Washington Carver Academy starting in August 2023 as a fine arts teacher and also served as a coach of the school's dance team. He was fired this month.

Police say Weaver allegedly groomed the student, and it also included sexual acts performed while on school grounds.

Weaver is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of:



Count 1: Criminal Sexual Conduct – 1st Degree

Count 2: Criminal Sexual Conduct – 2nd Degree

Count 3: Criminal Sexual Conduct – 2nd Degree

Count 4: Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure

Highland Park officials are also holding a press conference at 4 p.m. and WXYZ will live-stream the press conference.