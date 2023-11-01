Highland Park's Mama Shu nominated as Top 10 CNN Heroes; how you can vote for her

Mama Shu, a name known throughout metro Detroit for her work in Highland Park, has been nominated as the Top 10 CNN Heroes for 2023, and you can help her win.

Years ago, we introduced you to Mama Shu, who is turning blight into beautify in Avalon Village. The village was built after her 2-year-old son, Jakobi, was killed in 2007 in a hit-and-run.

Then, in January 2021, her 26-year-old son, Chinyelu Humphrey, was killed in Avalon Village.

Helping Each Other Story: 'Mama Shu' of Avalon Village still nurturing the community amid the pandemic

In 2016, Mama Shu went on the Ellen show and talked about her vision to build up the park. Ellen ended up donating a small house, which is used as a welcome center and business space. Shu says people need a place to feel safe and says the work they continue to do for the community won’t stop.

A mother's pain: Highland Park's Mama Shu opens up about losing two sons

“We still keeping it moving," she said. "None of that energy has stopped what we are doing. None of that destructive energy will stop what’s going on here because we’re on a mission, flat out."

With the nomination, Shu was given a $10,000 prize and organization and capacity-building support from The Elevate Prize Foundation.

However, you can also vote to help decide who will be named 2023 CNN Hero of the Year. You can vote for Mama Shu, and the winner will receive an additional $100,000 for their cause. You can vote here.