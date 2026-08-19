Highland Twp man dies after falling into Duck Lake

HIGHLAND TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A 70-year-old man died after falling off of a dock and into Duck Lake on Tuesday evening, according to the Oakland County Sheriff.

The incident happened before 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ramada Drive, after police received a report that the man fell into the water and had not resurfaced.

The man was identified as Highland Township resident Byron Carter. His wife saw him fall off the dock and called for help after she did not see him resurface.

First responders found Carter submerged in the water, between the dock and the boat. He was brought to shore and paramedics began CPR before Carter was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be an accidental drowning.