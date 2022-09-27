Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week kicks off Sept. 29 and runs for 10 days

As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is returning with some of Detroit's best Hispanic restaurants offering deals for more than a week.

It all kicks off on Friday, Sept.29 and lasts for 10 days through Sunday, Oct. 9, celebrating "the various Latin communities that call Southwest Detroit home by showcasing and uniting them through the universal language of food."

Organizers say each restaurant will offer a "heritage dish," an exclusive dish that is only available during the 10 days of restaurant week, not before or after.

Also, there will be a food truck rally at Batch Brewing Co. in Corktown on Monday, Oct. 3. There will be more than 10 Southwest Detroit food trucks on site serving up food from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"SWDRW is an opportunity for restaurant owners to learn and educate themselves on new opportunities and methods. This will lead to further community conversations surrounding change, which can result in something much bigger in the future," organizers said on the website.