Historic affordable housing development brings new hope to Royal Oak Township

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time in almost 50 years, low-income housing is being built in Royal Oak Township as part of the community's long-term plan to create a healthy, family-oriented place to live.

Some families like Jacqueline's are already settling into their new homes. She told us they got their keys on Monday.

"This is a dream come true that I didn't know I wanted," Jacqueline said.

Still slowly moving in, she says she can't wait for her kids to settle in.

"I am excited to have a brand-new space to welcome them in and that they can just kind of make their own as well. This is for them," Jacqueline said.

A total of 28 brand-new single-family homes will line Parkside Boulevard in Royal Oak Township. It's all part of a $14.7 million development, Royal Oak Cottages, led by the nonprofit MiSide Community Impact Network.

"It's a part of our mission to build that dignified, affordable, quality home for people in the community," MiSide CEO and President Sean De Four said.

Calling this a historic investment funded through state tax credits and banking partners, De Four says this area was chosen with intention.

"Royal Oak Township is one of those townships that's closest to the border with Detroit, it's a majority African American community and it has a long history of being underinvested in and divested from, and so this was a perfect spot for an investment to be made for the first time in almost 50 years to build affordable housing for families," De Four said.

Celebrating the project with a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter says this is only the beginning.

"The goal is to have a phase two and do another 20 some homes here in Royal Oak Township," Coulter said.

When asked about potential negative connotations associated with lower income housing, Coulter emphasized the value these residents bring to the community.

"You know, this used to be a vacant lot. Now, there's going to be a family here. Yeah, they might be lower income, but they're working, they're hard working people, they care about their communities," Coulter said. "People are worth more than just what they make. It's what they contribute to society, to Oakland County, to this community."

Between the brand-new bathrooms, big windows and huge closets, the attention to detail is evident.

"You can tell they really put a lot of work and thought and effort into making sure that these foundations are solid and will be what they need to be for the families," Jacqueline said.

Jacqueline says she's excited to make her new house a home.

"Just a heart of gratitude right now," Jacqueline said.

