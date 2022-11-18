Historic Boston-Edison holiday home tours return in December

If you've wanted to get up close and see inside some of Detroit's historic homes, now is your chance!

The Historic Boston-Edison Association said its Holiday Home Tour is returning with in-person tours after a two-year hiatus.

There will be three days of holiday events between Dec. 9-11 for people to see the beautiful, historic homes in the Boston-Edison district.

The main tours will take place Sunday, Dec. 11 with five historically significant homes on display and decorated for the holiday season. People can see outside and inside the homes, and four of this year's homes have never been featured before.

Buses leave every 20 minutes and the tour lasts about 2 1/2 hours and goes from 8 a.m. to 5:40 p.m., starting at the Sacred Heart Major Seminary.

Saturday, Dec. 11 features a VIP Gala & Home Tour from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. which includes a VIP evening tour of the five homes, plus an elegant dinner and desserts at the Motown Mansion and an afterglow party.

On Friday, to kick off the return, there will be a free holiday event called "A Holiday Serenade: Voices Rising Over Boston-Edison" where people can spend an evening caroling at various homes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://historicbostonedison.org/Holiday-Home-Tour.

