Historic Brush Park mansion once home to J.L. Hudson hits the market for nearly $2 million

The former home of J.L. Hudson in Detroit's Brush Park has hit the market for nearly $2 million and can be used as either a home or an office.

Lux Partners Global, a luxury Detroit real estate firm, listed the 11 bedroom, 8,969-square-foot home that was built in 1872. It was listed on the National Historic Register of Places in 1975.

See inside the home in the video below

Go inside the Historic Brush Park mansion once home to J.L. Hudson after it hits the market for nearly $2 million

According to the agency, the home was built for Philo Wright in 18972 and then was a wedding gift to Grace Whitney Evans, the daughter of David Whitney Jr., in 1882.

Twelve years later, Joseph Lowthian Hudson — better known as J.L. Hudson — lived in the home. He was there from 1894 through 1904.

The mansion has 11 bedrooms, including a two-bedroom carriage house, and five bathrooms across both houses. All three floors are fully finished in the main house, and the carriage house is fully built out.

On the upper floor of the carriage house is an apartment currently occupied by a tenant, but the lower floor features a finished private pub.

"Most recently used as law offices. Offered for the first time to the public, ready to become a residence, a headquarters, or both," Lux Partners Global wrote.

You can see photos of the home below

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global

Lux Partners Global