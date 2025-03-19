Historic Dearborn Inn reopens after extensive restoration project; see inside

The historic Dearborn Inn, originally envisioned by Henry Ford and designed by Albert Kahn, has reopened with major renovations.

7 News Detroit was there on Wednesday as officials marked the grand reopening with a ribbon cutting.

See a tour inside the hotel, the rooms and restaurants in the video below

The hotel is now part of Marriott and part of the company's Autograph Collection, featuring 135 rooms across 23 acres. It's also on the National Register of Historic Places.

During the renovations, crews retained original design elements like checkerboard marble floor and a green marble fireplace in the lobby. The redesign was executive closely with the Ford family.

The hotel was originally built in 1931 and has welcomed legendary guests including Walt Disney, Orville Wright, Norman Rockwell and more.

Guests will have plenty of interactive elements, including a vintage photobooth, open sketchbooks and roving bar carts.

There are also two new dining concepts. The first is aa farm-to-table restaurant called Clara's Table, inspired by Clara Ford's love for gardening. There's also a cocktail bar called Four Vagabonds in honor of the road trips taken by Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, John Burroughs and Harvey Firestone.

Later this year, officials said they will reintroduce guest rooms in five colonial homes on the property and 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Ted Ryan, Archives and Heritage Brand Manager for Ford

The Dearborn Inn is reopening. it was historic property because it opened in 1931 as one of the first airport hotels in America. Henry Ford had been traveling around and Ford had gotten into the airplane business and there was an airport directly across the street, so we welcomed guests who were coming to visit Ford Motor company.

It was fairly unique at the time. Designed by Albert Kahn and with the Kahn design it has numerous windows so when you get inside, you'll see beautiful georgian windows, which is a kahn features. It was diffrent