Historic Redford Theatre reopening this weekend with 'The Sound of Music'

(WXYZ) — The historic Redford Theatre in Detroit is reopening this weekend with a showing of one of the most famous movies of all time, "The Sound of Music."

The theatre will have a limited capacity of about 20% to ensure social distancing is observed. There must be four seats between you and anyone not in your immediate party, and seating will be every third row.

Patrons will also have to wear a mask whenever not seated, and there will be no exceptions to the mask rule. Valve masks and neck gaiters are not allowed.

There will be two showings – one on Friday at 8 p.m. and one on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and are on sale at the Redford Theatre website.