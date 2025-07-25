Historic Rocky's Peanut Company in Eastern Market closing after decades

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Rocky's Peanut Company, a historic spot for nuts, candy and spices in Eastern Market, announced it is closing.

In a post on Instagram, owners said that Rocky's should close by October 2025, but there is no exact date.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank our incredible community — you’ve not just been customers but have truly become part of our family. Rocky’s has stood in Eastern Market for decades because of your love, loyalty, and countless shared memories," the post reads.

The owners said that the building is also officially for sale, and so are the fixtures, racks, carts, shelving and more. They are asking anyone who is a serious buyer to DM them on Instagram or email them at rockysem57@gmail.com.

"Rocky’s will always hold a special place in our hearts. We would love for you to share your favorite memories or photos with us as we say goodbye to this Detroit landmark. We can’t thank you enough for the decades of support and love," the post reads.