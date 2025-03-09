Historic Ste. Anne Parish in Detroit getting $30 million restoration

The Archdiocese of Detroit announced on Sunday that Ste. Anne Parish in Detroit will get a $30 million restoration for the historic basilica.

According to the archdiocese, The Catholic Initiative, a nonprofit created by The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation, will provide the funds to restore the basilica.

On top of the restoration, the initiative will create a $20 million endowment to provide for future capital needs and operational support, including repairs, maintenance and the support of a priest on site.

“Due to the Basilica’s age and significance, Ste. Anne Parish would have needed to enter a state of perpetual fundraising, often at the expense of its missionary efforts, to undertake the extensive renovations and costly maintenance work required,” Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation and The Catholic Initiative for answering the call to help preserve the Basilica and thereby strengthen the parish’s ability to further its missionary presence in the community.”

Now, ownership of the church building and campus will shift to a newly-formed nonprofit organization with The Catholic Initiative assuming all responsibilities for the project. It was approved by The Vatican.

“Ste. Anne is more than a building; it is a community hub, a town within a city,” said Kevin Doyle, President of The Catholic Initiative and COO of the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation. “This innovative partnership ensures the Basilica of Ste. Anne de Detroit, a cornerstone of the community, will continue to thrive for generations to come."

The basilica's restoration is expected to take three years and will include a new outdoor pavilion, enhanced walkways, landscaping and lighting and a prayer wall for reflection.

“I am both honored and inspired to continue the legacy of Archbishop Vigneron’s leadership through my support of this partnership between Ste. Anne Parish and The Catholic Initiative. It is a remarkable example of how creative and faithful stewardship can ensure the preservation of our sacred heritage while advancing our mission,” Archbishop-designate Weisenburger said. “I look forward to seeing this collaboration bear fruit for the glory of God and provide the resources needed to sustain the Basilica of Ste. Anne for generations to come.”