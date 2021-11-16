Hit-and-run driver who killed 20-year-old skateboarder in 2020 sentenced to prison time

(WXYZ) — The hit-and-run driver who hit and killed 20-year-old Dominic Duhn while he was skateboarding back in 2020 was sentenced to prison time in his death.

Gustavo Godinez of Westland was sentenced to serve 2-5 years in prison and faces fines and court fees in the case.

Family members including Duhn's mother, father, and brother all read powerful victim impact statements during the sentencing.

Dominic Duhn was a third-year Michigan State University student at the time of his death. He was killed while riding his skateboard in Northville Township near Sheldon and 6 Mile Road on September 3 of 2020.

Dominic's mother Gabriella Duhn gave an emotional statement during the sentencing stating that Godinez didn't have the decency to stop or call for help.

"Gustavo gave us a life sentence of pain and sorrow when he killed Dominic. We will never get an early release from broken hearts. We don't get paroled from this life sentence without Dominic. We don't get visitation rights to see Dominic," she said.

Dominic‘s family is working with the city and Township to build a new skateboarding park on 6 Mile between Sheldon and Beck and have also started a scholarship in Dominic's name.

Godinez did not wish to speak at the sentencing.

