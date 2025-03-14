Hit AppleTV+ show 'Ted Lasso' officially returning for season 4 with Jason Sudeikis

The hit AppleTV+ series "Ted Lasso" is officially returning for season four, AppleTV+ announced on Friday.

Star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis will return in the lead role as Lasso. It was thought the series would end after season three, but rumors started swirling that the show would return.

The new season will add Jack Burditt as an executive producer. Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, will again serve as writer and executive producer. Other stars and executive producers include Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Sudeikis said in a statement. “In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

“‘Ted Lasso’ has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added in a statement. “Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”