Watch
News

Actions

Shanty Creek Resort allowing visitors to ski for free on Christmas Day

Hit the slopes with Saint Nick this Christmas
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brian Walters
Forecast for Michigan skiing and snow sports improving soon
Posted at 11:41 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 11:42:01-05

BELLAIRE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shanty Creek Resort is offering a gift to all of its visitors this Christmas. Skiers can join Santa Claus and ski for free from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Shanty Creek Resort is located in Bellaire, just northeast of Traverse City. Although this upcoming event is free, the resort will accept a pay it forward donation of non-perishable goods, gently used winter clothing or household items that will be sent to a local food pantry.

For more information on the resort, check out shantycreek.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!