Holiday fun, Bobby Brown and more coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are a variety of events taking place in metro Detroit this weekend.
The Belle Isle Conservatory is in its final weekend before closing until 2024, and people can attend holiday events including getting pictures with their pets alongside Santa Clause.
For musical entertainment, Bobby Brown, El DeBarge and NEXT are performing at Fox Theatre.
Here's seven things to do in the D this weekend:
All Things Detroit Holiday Experience
- Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastern Market sheds 3, 4 and 5 at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit
- This holiday event will feature handcrafted and holiday-themed goods and treats from 100 local vendors. The event shines light on local businesses and promotes shopping local this holiday season. Those who purchase the Beat the Crowd package can begin shopping one hour earlier and receive and All Things Detroit tote bag.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory at 2 Inselruhe Avenue in Detroit
- This weekend will be the last chance to see space at the Belle Isle Conservatory until May 2024. After this weekend, the conservatory will close for 12 to 18 months as the building is renovated. The beloved area features five distinct indoor gardens, and new trees are planted every year. The organizers call this space a breath of fresh air for visitors.
Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies Family Pet Photos with Santa
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies at 3441 Cass Avenue in Detroit
- Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies is offering free Christmas photos for families and their four-legged friends. Professional photographers will take photos in a beautiful 8-foot holiday scene. Animals of all kinds are welcome, but dogs must be on a lease and other animals must be in a carrier. The supply store is suggesting $5 donations and proceeds will go to the nonprofit Dog Aide.
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
- Saturday 7 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit
- The Detroit Pistons host the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena this weekend.
- Saturday doors open at 5 p.m.; First whistle at 6 p.m.
- Masonic Temple at 500 Temple Street in Detroit
- Detroit Roller Derby, a premier roller derby league, is offering a fun sporting experience this weekend with the Detroit Pistoffs and the Grand Prix Madonnas.
- Saturday 8 p.m.
- Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit
- This performance at Fox Theatre features musicians Bobby Brown, El DeBarge and NEXT.
- Saturday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Royal Oak Farmers Market at 316 E. 11 Mile Road in Royal Oak.
- Those 21 and up can taste up to 15 different vodka-based drinks while meeting brand ambassadors, purchase food and enjoy live music. Each ticket holder will receive a commemorative glass and a photo to mark the occasion.