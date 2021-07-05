Holiday gift-giver steps up big for Dearborn area kids impacted by flooding

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The first things you'll notice when you see trash debris left over from last weekend's catastrophic flooding are large household items like ruined couches, waterlogged begs, and destroyed clothes.

But you'll also likely find hundreds of toys scattered on curbs or loaded into garbage piles; and when families are facing thousands in repair and clean-up costs, replacing lost toys is at the bottom of the list.

“Usually around Christmas you have the Goodfellows, you have Kiwanis, you have the Salvation Army," said Kenneth Isaacson, 20, of Dearborn Heights.

Usually around the holidays Isaacson is one of those do-gooders also. He's known around this area as 'Kid Santa.' He donates thousands in toys to children for Christmas each year.

But when Isaacson learned of how badly the flooding impacted his own community, he knew he had to do something sooner, before the holidays.

“Everything I can get for these kids, I’m gonna get it. So I emptied that bank account," he said.

He took out the more than $15,000 he had set aside for this year's holiday toy purchases, down to the very penny.

“I went to like the target in Melvindale and scooped up all their Nerf guns. I went to another Meijer and took all their Legos. Just got a shopping cart, took my arm behind the shelf and just shoveled them all in.”

First Kenneth started delivering the toys on his own, since the city's box trucks were in use for flood clean-up. He visited homes where he saw childrens' toys on the curb.

“I explain to them hey this is what I do, like I’m known for doing this. You can come to my car to get a bunch of stuff for your kids. And a lot of them were shocked," Isaacson told Action News.

“It’s not just couches and carpets that are on the sides of these curbs," he said. "It’s wedding dresses and photo albums and a lot of people’s really prized possessions that they lost during these floods.”

Because of this kind act, the funds for this year's 'Kid Santa' operation are now depleted.

Those interested in helping Isaacson may click here to donate.

