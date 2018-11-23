Holiday Heartbreak: Detroit mother praying for justice nearly 20 years after son's brutal murder

DETROIT (WXYZ) - It has been almost 20 years.

The grief and the pain has not dulled for Brenda Walker, not even for a second. Her son, Quincy Walker was murdered on Detroit's northwest side.

Quincy was gunned down in cold blood. His homicide happened in an alley near Plymouth and Asbury Park. It was 1999 and Quincy had just celebrated his Thanksgiving birthday.

So, for Brenda the holiday is nearly impossible to bear.

“All I think about is him. I go to the cemetery, and I put balloons and flowers and blankets down every year. I miss him," she says with tears in her eyes.

All these years later, Detroit Police are still working this investigation -- for that, the heartbroken mother is grateful.

Why was Quincy killed? Robbery was not a motive. His family says he did not have an enemy in the world. He was a husband and a father. In fact, his wife was with him, when he was gunned down. Though, she somehow managed to get away.

Brenda also believes there are witnesses who know more about the story.

“Please come forward and give me some peace. Let me be able to close my eyes at night, knowing that there is some kind of justice out there," says the grieving mother.

On this Thanksgiving, Brenda will lean on her faith to get through. She fondly reflects upon the 25 years, she was blessed to have with Quincy, here on earth but forever in her heart.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Remember you can always remain anonymous at (800) SPEAK-UP.

