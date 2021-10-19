Holiday markets, winter lodge and more returning to Downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Winter markets will return to Downtown Detroit as part of Decked Out Detroit, put on by Bedrock and the Rocket Community Fund.

In all, 18 local retailers will set up shop for the holiday markets, running Wednesday, Nov. 10 through Friday, Dec. 31. They will be located in Cadillac Square, right next to the Monroe Street Drive-In.

On top of the markets, the Cadillac Lodge will return with Bea's Detroit with festive drinks and a warm retreat for those who are shopping.

The 1001 Woodward building will transform into the 1001 Winter Wonders, giving families a chance to go through Downtown Detroit's version of the North Pole. There will be a winter-themed pathway going from ice paths to igloos and a life-size gingerbread house. It will be open starting Nov. 20 from 4-8pm on Fridays and 12-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Owning a small business is a powerful tool for individual and community growth, and the Rocket Community Fund is proud to support our local entrepreneurs through the Downtown Detroit Markets,” said Laura Grannemann, Vice President of the Rocket Community Fund. “These markets are about more than space – this is a platform for our small business owners to test new products, connect with new customers and convert them into long-term supporters.”

There will also be Decked Out Shopping Days from Nov. 17 through Friday, Dec. 24 with more than 25 retailers hosting holiday activations including deals, giveaways, music and more.

More information can be found at DeckedOutDetroit.com next month.