Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village returns in 2025; here's when tickets go on sale

(WXYZ) — One of the most popular holiday events will return this year. Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village opens on Dec. 4.

The annual event that takes place throughout Greenfield Village's more than 80 acres will include live music, ice skating, Model T rides, glassblowing, lantern-lit streets and much more.

Watch below: Holiday Nights gets families in the holiday spirit at Greenfield Village

Holiday Nights gets families in the holiday spirit at Greenfield Village

"Raise a cup of hot cocoa, savor traditional holiday fare, and shop for unique gifts that capture the spirit of the season," the description reads.

Tickets sell out every year, and they go on sale for The Henry Ford members starting Wednesday, Oct. 29 before going on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Watch below: Explore: Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village

Explore: Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village

Special dining experiences also include Supper with Santa, Holiday Nights in Eagle Tavern and Mummers' Dinner at Stand 44.

Tickets for the public are between $36 and $44, and can be purchased online, onsite at any ticketing location or by calling 313-362-8308.

Holiday nights takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Dec. 4-7, 12-14, 16-23 and 26-28.