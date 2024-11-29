Holiday pop-up bars return to metro Detroit; here's where they are

We're past Thanksgiving and officially in the holiday season throughout metro Detroit, and that means the return of holiday pop-ups at bars throughout the area.

Over the past few years, we've seen more and more bars transform with holiday spirit for late November and December.

Below is a list of the holiday bars we've found in metro Detroit!

If there's a bar we missed that would like to be added, please email max.white@wxyz.com with details and we'll add you to the list!

Cadillac Lodge and Chalet 313

Right in Campus Martius and Cadillac Square, the famous Cadillac Lodge and the new Chalet 313 are two holiday bars in Downtown Detroit.

Both serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, with Cadillac Lodge also having some food options.

Sippin' Santa at The Skip

The Skip inside The Belt in Downtown Detroit is going tropical once again this holiday season for Sippin' Santa. It officially opened on Nov. 21 and will run through Dec. 31.

You can make reservations and try tropical drinks in a variety of holiday mugs.

Miracle pop-up at The Oakland and Dragonfly

Miracle, another national pop-up, is taking place at The Oakland Art Novelty Co. in Ferndale and Dragonfly in New Center Detroit. Both locations are already taking reservations and have the festive decorations up.

Whiskey Wonderland at Detroit City Distillery

For the third straight year, Detroit City Distillery's tasting room in Eastern Market is transforming for the holidays into a whiskey wonderland. The bar features lights and festive drinks from a special menu using the distillery's award-winning spirits.

The Iron Gate in Wyandotte

Cocktail bar and restaurant Iron Gate is bringing back its fun and delicious holiday pop-up. They're located right in Downtown Wyandotte on Biddle and have a menu that includes a mix of cocktails, fun shots and delicious food.

Reservations are encouraged but bar seating is first-come-first-serve, and the bar is open every day.

Blitzen's on Bagley

The holiday pop-up along Bagley in Southwest Detroit returns once again with a variety of holiday-themed drinks. They're open every day.

Weiss on Ice

Weiss Distillery in Clawson brought back Weiss on Ice again in 2024. The winter wonderland menu includes a mix of drinks with their craft spirits.

Park 600 at the Royal Park Hotel

The bar and restaurant inside The Royal Park Hotel transforms for the holidays on certain days of the week. It features an upside down Christmas tree, lights, garland and more. It's open Thursdays through Saturdays and is first-come-first-serve.

Jingle at Ale Mary's

Ale Mary's Beer Hall in Royal Oak has been transforming into Jingle for years now, and it's back again in 2024. The pop-up features festive drinks and delicious food.