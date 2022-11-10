Holiday pop-up Blitzen's on Bagley opening in Southwest Detroit

(WXYZ) — A new holiday eating and drinking pop-up is opening on Thursday in Southwest Detroit.

Blitzen's on Bagley opens on Nv. 10 at 2545 Bagley St. and will feature seasonal drinks and food from neighbors Shell Shock'd Tacos and Goblin Sushi.

On top of that, Anna Bolz, a former baker at Warda Patisserie will be baking delicious Christmas cookies.

The pop-up is from InLaws Hospitality, which also owns Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King, Yellow light Coffee and Donuts and Goblin.

“For the next two months, when you want to meet someone for a holiday hello, Blitzen’s will be the place to be,” Nick Austin, a popular WDET music host and the manager of the pop-up, said. “We’ll have special holiday-themed drinks, over-the-top decorations, and the coolest seasonal music around. Mistletoe is optional.”

“We want every Cindy Lou Who or Kris Kingle with a need to celebrate to feel welcome here,” said InLaws Owner Christine Driscoll. “Detroiters deserve to cut loose this season in an environment complete with twinkling lights, Christmas cookies and the best holiday music. We’ll be all that and more.”

Parking is available in the back parking lot, or on the roof if you come by reindeer.

The tavern will be open Thursday-Sunday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 23 before Thanksgiving.

