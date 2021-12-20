Watch
Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Passenger vehicles move through a tunnel of holiday lights at a display set up at the Cumberland Fair Grounds, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Cumberland, Maine. The holiday season has become more sparkly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with people and businesses pouring money into light shows to spread cheer. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Posted at 10:01 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 10:01:02-05

CUMBERLAND, Maine (AP) — The holiday season is shining brightly despite COVID-19. From Maine to California, more lights shows have launched during the pandemic, and they’re more elaborate than ever.

David Fred, owner of Indiana-based Winterland Inc., said his events at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway both saw increases of more than 200% last year.

Others are drawing on that kind of success. Industry officials say the events offer a safe activity where people can enjoy a holiday spectacle either outside on foot or from their comfort of a vehicle.

