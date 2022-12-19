Holiday storm poised to bring damaging winds, dangerous wind chills and snow to metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — A powerful winter storm is upon us. With every check of the computer models, the incoming holiday storm looks stronger after every run. At this point in the forecast, we can see that the storm is coming and have an idea of what it will do while it's here. Unfortunately, the fine details and impacts will be clearer by the middle of the week.

Mike Taylor Winter Storm Forecasting

Here's what we know right now:

There is convincing consistency with the formation of a large and powerful wind field with this storm as it goes through a process called bombogenesis, a 24mb drop in pressure in 24 hours. This means there's a high likelihood of high winds reaching 50 - 60+ mph across the Great Lakes region. This could lead to power outages, which is always a bad situation in the winter. These winds may also lead to the storm reaching blizzard levels. When we hear the word "blizzard," we may picture a lot of snow, but the term refers to gusty winds and low visibilities while snow is falling as opposed to the amount of snow.

Mike Taylor Wind Gusts - 50-60+ mph

Arctic air will follow closely behind this storm with sub-zero wind chills and actual temps in the teens and single digits. This will set us up for the coldest Christmas in over 20 years, possibly longer.

Mike Taylor Weekend Wind Chills

Mike Taylor Here's the Scoop

