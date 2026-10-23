Holidays at Nick Gilbert Way return with giant Hudson's bear, shopping & more

Holidays at Nick Gilbert Way in Downtown Detroit are returning in November, bringing back the giant Hudson's bear and other special activities.

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According to Bedrock and Decked out Detroit, Holidays at Nick Gilbert Way will run from Nov. 12 through Jan. 3 at the public plaza between the two Hudson's Detroit buildings.

Bedrock Detroit

“Downtown Detroit has always been a destination for the holidays, and we know that Nick Gilbert Way will once again be the backdrop for the city’s festive traditions,” Bedrock Senior Vice President of Hospitality Experience Francesca Eid said in a statement. “There’s something for everyone to experience at Nick Gilbert Way and throughout downtown Detroit, whether it’s shopping, dining or entertainment. We’re excited to welcome residents and visitors to enjoy all that the city has to offer.”

New this holiday season are the Winter Wonders at Entrance One in partnership with General Motors. People can take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and check out old-fashioned, holiday-themed GM cars, window displays and more.

The Holly Trolley will return this season, offering free transportation for people between Nick Gilbert Way, Campus Martius, Capitol Park and the Book Tower.

Bedrock Detroit

The giant Hudson's Bear will also return, and across Nick Gilbert Way, there will be specialty vendor carts with food and drinks, customized ornaments and more. Businesses include: Scentana, Telly's, Hailie & Co., Detroit Can Co., Crones Ceramics and Lofty Treat Bar by Lofty Pops.

Bedrock Detroit

People can also purchase The Bear at Hudson's, with a portion of funds donated to NFX and The Gilly Project.

Bedrock Detroit

Windows along Woodward Ave. will also be decorated for the holidays by local students from the College for Creative Studies. The displays will debut on Nov. 18.

Holidays at Nick Gilbert Way will run Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Extended holiday hours will begin on Monday, Dec. 14.