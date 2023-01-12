Watch Now
Holland dog wins BARK's Next Top Dog Models contest

Charlie
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jan 12, 2023
HOLLAND, Mich. (FOX17) — A Holland dog has been selected as one of the winners of BARK’s Next Top Dog Models contest.

The dog is Charlie, a 100-pound golden retriever, who is described as obsessed with sticks and food. At one time, he ate an entire rotisserie chicken from a kitchen counter.

Charlie is one of ten dogs who won the contest.

BARK’s Next Top Dog Models contest began in October, in honor of the launch of BARK Food, a new breed-specific food.

As a winner, Charlie was featured on BARK’s social media channels. He will also appear in upcoming marketing materials. Charlie will also receive $500, a professional photoshoot, and toys and treats from BARK.

The list of the ten winners of BARK’s Next Top Dog Models can be found here.

