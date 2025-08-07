Holly American Legion reopens after tornado damage with community support

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nine months after a tornado tore through the village of Holly, the American Legion post is celebrating its reopening after extensive damage to the building.

"It's people helping people and you don't see that in a lot of communities anymore," said Tina Thurlow, commander of the American Legion in Holly.

The tornado ripped shingles from the roof, shredded insulation and cracked the walls of the building.

"In places, it was open over half an inch. You could see outside," said Steve Striggow, the finance officer for the post.



Despite the destruction, Thurlow says two things remained intact: the priceless memories preserved in the building and the community's willingness to help.

"We have pictures and articles from veterans that are long gone that have done a lot for our country and not one of them are damaged," Thurlow said.

The community response has been overwhelming for the American Legion members.

"The community has really jumped in and asked what they can do to help," Thurlow said.

This support reinforces why members like Striggow love their small town.

"I grew up in this town and I have always had the feeling what kind of a place it was — this was a place to grow up, a place to live, raise your kids. It's just an amazing feeling. You can't really even put it in words," Striggow said.

To celebrate their reopening, the American Legion in Holly will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony, dinner and live band for the community this Friday.

