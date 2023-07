KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Filmmakers are seeking extras for a Hollywood film being made in Southwest Michigan.

The film is a thriller titled Bad Haircut, directed by Kyle Misak.

We’re told a party scene will be filmed in Kalamazoo Aug. 25–27. About 200 extras are needed.

Actors must be college age with availability to be on set for all three nights of overnight filming.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided.

Actors wishing to be in the movie are invited to sign up via the project’s website.