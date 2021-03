(WXYZ) — Home Depot is hiring more than 1,200 retail full- and part-time positions for its stores throughout metro Detroit.

The home improvement retailer is preparing for a busy spring season.

The in-store positions will focus on customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in-store, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising.

Those interested in applying can text JOBS to 52270 or visit their website, careers.homedepot.com.