Home inspector charged after allegedly seen on camera pleasuring himself using Elmo doll

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston man is facing charges of aggravated indecent exposure and malicious destruction of property for allegedly pleasuring himself using an Elmo doll during a home inspection in Oxford Township. The incident was captured on home surveillance video on March 12.

Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 59, was arraigned April 7 and given a $2,500 cash or surety bond. As a condition of his bond, VanLuven is not allowed to be alone in any residential property he does not own and cannot have contact with the victims. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation.

“Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me with a new level of disturbing actions,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Sadly, in today’s world we cannot take it on faith that the people we let into our homes can be trusted. We cannot always presume that employers have done their job and have confidence their employees are trustworthy and are there to do the job for which they’ve been hired. This is a disgusting reminder to be cautious about who you let into your home. The actions of these homeowners will likely prevent this defendant from going into anyone else’s home.”

Police say VanLuven was at an Oxford Township home in March to inspect a couple's house prior to a sale at the request of the prospective buyers.

The suspect was left alone inside the home with the buyer's real estate agent, police say. While inside, a camera alerted the homeowner that there was movement in the nursery. The homeowner then allegedly saw the suspect performing the act with an Elmo doll VanLuven picked up from the nursery floor. He later returned the doll to its original location.

The police were called and VanLuven claimed that he moved the doll to inspect an electrical outlet and did nothing else, until he was told that there was a camera in the nursery. Police say he then made "incriminating statements and apologized."