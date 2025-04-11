Homeland Security serves Washtenaw Co. with immigration enforcement subpoena

(WXYZ) — The Department of Homeland Security served Washtenaw County with an immigration enforcement subpoena and notice of inspection of I-9 forms this week, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners confirmed.

The board chair, Katie Scott, said in a statement that the county was served on Thursday, April 10, and that they are considering the county’s legal options.

An I-9, also known as Employment Eligibility Verification, is used by U.S. employers for everyone they hire.

Full statement is below:

“On April 10, 2025 the Department of Homeland Security served upon Washtenaw County a notice of inspection of I-9 forms and an immigration enforcement subpoena. At this time, we are reviewing the materials and taking time to understand the County's legal options.

Washtenaw County is committed to following all applicable laws while ensuring that we uphold the rights and dignity of our employees and community members. The county will continue to consult with Corporation Counsel and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”

A source tells 7 News Detroit that Homeland Security did not get the information and told county workers they’d be back next week.

7 News Detroit has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for a statement and is waiting to hear back. We’ll update this story when we receive a response from Homeland Security.