Homeowner shoots, kills man in Detroit home invasion, police say

Homeowner shoots, kills man in Detroit home invasion, Detroit police say
Posted at 11:37 AM, Oct 12, 2022
(WXYZ) — Detroit police say they are investigating a fatal home invasion near Stanley and Loraine in the city.

Police say the intruder had a relationship with the homeowner and was asked to leave, but then later returned and tried to come through a front window.

According to police, the homeowner fired several shots at the man and he was struck and killed.

Detroit police say the homeowner has been detained for additional questioning.

The man who was killed is reportedly in his mid 30s.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

