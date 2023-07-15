Hookah bar owner killed after double shooting outside his Harper Woods business

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are looking for a man who shot two other men in Harpor Woods Thursday morning.

The 37-year-old victim died, according to police. We're told by a friend he's the owner of Loud Headz Hookah bar.

Moezback Ahmed was shot right outside his business on Kelly Road near Elkhart Street. It's business he worked hard to building, according to a man who says Ahmed was a client and friend.

The emotions and shock were reverberating outside of Loud Headz Hookah. The owner was shot dead in his car. Another victim was also shot, but the Harper Woods Police Department say his condition is stable.

"Moe was a good, hardworking, family-oriented man. He didn't have a malicious bone in his body as far as what I witnessed working with him," said Clifton Perry, owner of Aired Out Customs.

Perry says he and Ahmed have been working together since 2016. Perry is an artist. Ahmed was a big fan of Perry and paid him to paint murals at his various hookah locations.

Perry say to date, it's the most he's ever made off his work.

"He recognized what I did and appreciated it for what it was. He made sure I was paid properly for it," Perry said.

Some of Perry's work even included portraits of Ahmed. The fact that he was shot outside one of his own businesses is mind boggling to Perry.

"I had literally just talked to him the day before, so it definitely hurts, sad news," Perry said.

He says wondering why someone would want to hurt him.

"I can't think of why. He was a good dude. He wasn't a hot head," Perry said. "He didn't start trouble with anybody. Like I said, he was just working all day and dealing with his family."

A man about his work and his values, that's what Perry will remember him as.

Harper Woods police are still on the hunt for the shooter.

Perry hurts the most for his family, who he says was robbed.

"I can't imagine my kids having to go on without me," Perry said.

Police don't have much of a description of the suspect. But they say the vehicle he was in is a newer-style Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a poor black paint job that looked like spray paint.