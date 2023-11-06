Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Pine Knob in 2024

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — GRAMMY-award winning band Hootie & the Blowfish is returning to the stage in 2024 for the 43-city Summer Camp with Trucks Tour produced by Live Nation.

The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour marks the bands return to the road after its last tour in 2019.

As part of the tour, the band will make a stop in metro Detroit at the Pine Knob Music Theatre on June 6, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld will be joined on tour with special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” said Mark Bryan, member of Hootie & the Blowfish. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

Tickets go on sale on November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Hootie.com, 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Presale tickets can be purchased beginning November 7 at noon through November 9 at 10:00 p.m.