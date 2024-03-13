Hop Lot in Suttons Bay named 2nd best beer garden in America

(WXYZ) — Hop Lot Brewing Co. in Suttons Bay may be right off of M-22 in Suttons Bay, but you'd never know stepping into their massive and incredible beer garden.

The brewery opened 2015, and the owners, Steve, Sarah & Drew Lutke, said their goal was combining fresh beer with a Northern Michigan backdrop.

Last week, USA Today released its 10Best Awards and Hop Lot came in at No. 2 in the best beer gardens in the United States.

"Embracing its Northern Michigan roots, Hop Lot Brewing’s beer garden invites guests to warm up around the campfire or relax at picnic tables while enjoying their brews. In winter, you can even reserve your own igloo! Hop Lot was established in 2015 as a family-friendly brewery and offers a tap list of around a dozen traditional ales," they wrote.

The top beer garden was The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten in Charlotte.