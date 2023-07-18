HopCat announces grand opening for Livonia restaurant; free Cosmik Fries for first 100 people

Project Barfly, the owner of HopCat, announced grand opening details for the new Livonia location. The 9,200 square foot restaurant and beer bar will open at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 24.

“Livonia’s thriving suburban community is the perfect fit for HopCat’s food- and bar-forward approach to dining,” CEO Ned Lidvall said in a press release.

The new HopCat location will accommodate over 200 guests and will feature two indoor dining areas with high-top and low-top tables, a private event space and a game room for families to enjoy. The restaurant will also feature a state-of-the-art kitchen and a separate entrance for takeout orders. An open-air dining space will feature two patios and a fire pit that will seat 48 people.

As part of the grand opening celebrations, HopCat has named Livonia Public Schools as its charity partner and will offer private dinner seatings to raise money and knowledge of the school district’s STEM program, Project Lead the Way.

HopCat is also giving the first 100 guests in line a year’s supply of Cosmik Fries, along with HopCat apparel and other giveaways throughout the day.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to not only raise funds, but also awareness of the brand-new STEM offerings that are coming this fall to each of our 15 elementary schools,” Stacy Jenkins, Livonia Public Schools’ Administrator of Direct Communications, said in a statement.

The new HopCat location will be located at 17800 Haggerty Rd in Livonia.