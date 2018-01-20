HopCat celebrates 10th anniversary with Crack Fries eating contest

DETROIT (WXYZ) - HopCat will celebrate it's 10th anniversary with a Crack Fries eating contest. The food and fun will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at all of its 14 locations.

Each HopCat will feature exclusive beers and will give away free servings of our famously addictive fries. That’s right, FREE CRACK FRIES! They'll be available one order per customer along with any purchase until 5 p.m. The party gets going at 11 a.m.

There is a $5 fee to participate in the contest, which HopCat will match and donate the entire sum to nearby Humane Society chapters. So even if you don’t win, you’ll get to stuff yourself for a good cause. The registration deadline is 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, in person or in advance.

Here’s how to sign up at any of our three metro Detroit locations:

- Ann Arbor (311 Maynard St.): Call 734-436-2875 or email general manager Gary McGinn at gmcginn@hopcat.com.

- Detroit (4265 Woodward Ave.): Call 313-769-8828 or email general manager Erin Lind at elind@hopcat.com.

- Royal Oak (208 W. Fifth St.): Call 248-556-2202 or email general manager LJ Hunt at lhunt@hopcat.com

The prizes are as follows:

- First place: HopCat prize package valued at $500 plus chance to compete for the $2,000 grand prize against the other HopCat location winners at the 2018 Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti, Mich. (Includes a voucher to help cover travel costs)

- Second place: $100 HopCat prize package

- Third place: $25 HopCat prize package

