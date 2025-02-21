HopCat opening new location in Southgate, its first Downriver

HopCat announced this week it will open a location in Southgate later this year, the 11th location in the state.

Project BarFly, which operates HopCat and Stella's Lounge, said the new location will open at 15231 Trenton Rd. at the intersection of Trenton and Eureka.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open our doors in Southgate,” Project barFly CEO Craig Stage said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring our love for craft beer and comfort food to this amazing community and create a space where everyone feels welcome. We can’t wait to meet our neighbors, share great moments, and become a go-to spot in Southgate.”

It will open in the former space of Old Chicago. The 6,700 square foot restaurant will accommodate up to 220 guests with an open floor plan, have 40+ craft beers, a full-service bar, an outdoor patio and more.

The company is looking to hire 100 employees at the new location, and they're looking for managers now.

It's expected to open this summer.